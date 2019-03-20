|
|
Francis Stephen Wershing
Upper Saddle River - Francis Stephen Wershing, 82, formerly of Upper Saddle River and Hillsdale, died peacefully in Plymouth, MA, March 16, 2019. He was founder and president of Stretch Products and Tallman Enterprises, Pawtucket, RI, until his retirement in 2015. The textile company combined his former operations from Northvale, NJ, in a factory he renovated in Pawtucket.
Born in 1936 in Greenwich Village, New York City, Frank was proud of his NYC heritage and read the NY Daily News up to his last days. After the family moved to NJ when he was in elementary school, Frank graduated from Tenafly High School, and then Ohio Wesleyan University, where he was a proud member of the first intramural lacrosse team at the school, as well as of the Chi Phi fraternity. He resided in Hillsdale, Fort Lee, and Upper Saddle River, NJ while operating Dumont Manufacturing, a plastics extrusion company, in Northvale, NJ, in addition to H&W Shoe Supplies and Excel Elastic Co. following the retirement of his father, and which were under the same roof.
During his fifty-plus years in Bergen County, NJ, he was a Cub Scout chairman in Hillsdale; president of the Norwood, Northvale, & Rockleigh Business Industry Association; and a member of the Business Advisory Board of Pascack Valley Hospital. A longtime member, stage manager, and president of the Ridgewood Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company, he was proud of his roles there and particularly liked being noted in a New York Times review of the company as "the bird who doesn't sing."
He moved from NJ to Dingman's Ferry, PA in 2004 and from there to Middleboro, MA in 2017.
He led a "full life", and had much to be proud of in his contributions to society and to his family. He loved a good pun, coming up with creative solutions to challenges in his businesses, Gilbert & Sullivan, Tom Lehrer, and his family most of all.
He was the son of the late Nicholas L. Wershing, founder of H&W Shoe Supplies, and the late Julia Miklos Wershing. He was married to the late Susan Medler, mother of his four children: Francis Stephen Wershing Jr. of Henrietta, NY; Diane Sheibley of Bridgewater, MA; Gregory Wershing of Davis, CA; and Cynthia Barry of Enfield, CT.
He is also survived by loving wife of 27 years, Gail Wilson Wershing of Middleboro, MA; sisters Mary Ann Flack of Norfolk, NE and Julia M. Wershing, M.D. of Madison, NE; nine grandchildren: Nicholas Wershing of Orlando, FL; Kathryn Wershing of Salisbury, NC; Caitlin Barry of Ellington, CT; Agamemnon Despopoulos of Cambridge, MA; Brycen Wershing of San Jose, CA; Logan Wershing of Davis, CA; Benjamin Sheibley and Rebecca Sheibley of Bridgewater, MA; and Clara McCormick of Henrietta, NY; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations would be appreciated by Hospice Services of Massachusetts, 2527 Cranberry Hwy, Ste. D, Wareham, MA 02571, or to the dementia help/support group of the donor's choice.