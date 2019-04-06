|
|
Francis Walter Brannagan
New Milford - Brannagan, Francis Walter, age 89, formerly of New Milford entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Born and raised in Jersey City and later living in North Bergen, he moved with his family to New Milford in 1985. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn (Nee) Kraemer. Devoted father of Tara Osmanski, Sean Brannagan, and Maura Brannagan. Walter was predeceased by his loving daughter Erin Brannagan. He was the cherished grandfather of Lauren and Shaun Buzzelli, Devin Brannagan, and Conor, Kieran, and Caitlin Osmanski. Dear brother of the late Madeline. Walter was a Veteran of the Korean War having served in the US Army. He graduated from St. Peter's College in 1951 and embarked on a successful career in sales. Family and friends are invited to visit Sunday 2-6PM at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Rd., Oradell. A funeral service will commence on Monday at 10AM at the funeral home. Entombment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visit Walter's memorial tribute page at www.volkleber.com. In lieu of flowers donations in his name to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. To view Francis' tribute page please visit volkleber.com