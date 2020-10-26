Francis X. Alerine



Garfield - Francis X. Alerine, 85, of Garfield, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Francis was born and raised in Jersey City, settling in Garfield in 1956. He worked at United Parcel Service in Saddle Brook for 35 years, retiring in 1995. Francis was a parishioner of Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Clifton and his passions in life included New York Giants football and spending time at the race tracks in Saratoga and the Meadowlands. Francis was the beloved husband, of 66 years, to Alexandra (Klejna) Alerine, of Garfield, devoted father of Pamela Alerine and her companion, Michael, of Cleveland, OH, Susan Monego, of Fair Lawn, Michelle Worth and her husband, John, of Dumont, Allison Alerine and her husband, Randy, of Hackettstown, treasured grandfather of 9 and the late Kyle Carestia, great-grandfather of 2, loving brother of Carol Schebe, Peggy Dunaisky and her husband, Anthony, Dorothy Alerine and her companion, Michael, and the late Patty Leaman and his cherished dog, Precious. A Memorial Mass will take place at Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Clifton at a later date.









