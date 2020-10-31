Francis X Allen



Bloomfield, NJ - Francis X Allen, 82, of Bloomfield, NJ, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020. Born at home during a snowstorm in Herrick Center, PA on February 21, 1938 to the late Vialis (Todd) and Thomas Allen, he grew up on a small farm with a general store and enjoyed hunting and animal husbandry.



Francis attended the Williamsport Institute of Technology and excelled at drafting. He worked his whole career at Bendix/Honeywell in Teterboro, NJ.



Francis (Frank) was a born storyteller, an avid history buff, and the nicest guy you ever met. He was Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 262 Perez and a founding member and president of the United Passaic Organization.



Francis is survived by his wife, Celeste (Nardi) of 58 years; his three children Francis Allen Jr (Diane DiBattista), Maureen Allen (Beth Siegrist) and Mary Allen (Eddie Montague), his two grandchildren Jessica Scorzetti and Alexander Allen-Walden, and his four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Thomas Allen, Glendora Allen and William Allen. He is preceded in his death by his beloved brother Kenard Allen.



There will be a service at St Peter's Episcopal Church in Clifton, NJ at 10:00 am, Wednesday November 4, 2020. An inurnment will follow at Glendale Cemetery.



Services are under the care of Halpin-Bitecola Brookdale Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store