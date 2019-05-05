|
Francis X. O'Toole
Garfield - Francis X. O'Toole, age 67, of Garfield, passed away on May 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Elaine O'Toole (nee Kolbek.) Loving father to Meghan DeCarlo (nee O'Toole) and her husband Rob DeCarlo, and Corinne O'Toole and her boyfriend Dylan Levinson. Dear brother of Annemarie O'Toole-Dippre and her husband Rex, Brian O'Toole and his wife Karen and John O'Toole and his husband Bill Vila. Frank is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, extended family, friends and fans worldwide as well as his buddy, Brady.
Originally from Lodi, Francis (aka Frank) was a graduate of Bergen Catholic High School and Ramapo College. Prior to retirement in 2009, Frank worked as a Senior Investigator for the Office of the Bergen County Superintendent of Elections. Frank was also a long-time DJ and on-air personality for over 40 years for WFMU-FM, the longest-running freeform radio station in the country. Frank was an accomplished musician as a former member of Speed the Plough as well as a music and film aficionado.
Services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street Saddle Brook. Visiting and gathering hours at Funeral Home on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 3-7 PM. Cremation Private.