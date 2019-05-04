|
Francis X. Parkes
Cresskill - Francis X. Parkes (Uncle Frank) passed away on May 2 , 2019 in Cresskill, his home for nearly 70 years. He was born in Jersey City on May 9, 1923 to Frank Parkes, Sr. and Katherine Reardon Parkes. At 19 years, Frank left his Business studies at Fordham University and joined the US Army. He proudly served his country in WWII from 1943-1945 as an Antitank Cannoneer in the 705th Tank Destroyer Battalion. He fought bravely in the Ardennes Counteroffensive (Battle of the Bulge) of December '44-January '45. He safely returned home at the end of the war. Once back home in NJ, Frank began his career in banking with Citibank (Citigroup) and stayed there until his retirement in 1983. Retirement brought new duties for Uncle Frank which included: each and every sporting activity in Cresskill and Demarest, proudly watching his great nieces and great nephews. He became known as the kindest and gentlest babysitter, and also was ready for a party at the drop of a hat. Uncle Frank lived a long life with never a harsh word uttered. He was a quietly remarkable man whose bright blue Irish eyes were always smiling, making friends wherever he went. He was a world traveler but his home was always wherever his family was. Uncle Frank did not marry or have children of his own, but he was needed elsewhere and often. We loved him, we laughed with him until we cried, and we will miss him always. His passing is, for us, the end of an era. Uncle Frank was predeceased by his siblings, Edward, Anne, Mae, and Katherine; also his beloved nephews, John, Michael, and Brian Butler and Laurent Falcy. We that survive him are his loving niece, Sharon Mancini of Haworth and Kevin Butler of Waddington, NY. Also nephews Henry and Richard Seibel, Roger Falcy and honorary nephew John (Jack) McDonnell, nieces Rose Butler and Jeanne Greco. The next generation includes Amy Diedrichs, Jenna DePinto, Megan Segal, Michael R. Butler, Mark A. Butler, Larissa Baxter, and Siobhan Butler. Uncle Frank also has had the delight of meeting and entertaining his great-great nephews and nieces: Ava, Madden, Colin, Sean, Fianna, Ayali, Avery, Madelyn, Emma, Brooke, and Brady. We invite you to share a story or a laugh as we celebrate the life of Frank at Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly on Sunday from 2-5 PM. Funeral Mass, Monday, 10 AM at St. Therese Church, Cresskill. Interment Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee. For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.