Francis X. Reardon
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis X. Reardon, Sr.

Paterson - Francis X. Reardon, Sr., 86, formerly of Clifton, died Friday, May 8, 2020. Husband of the late Lucille (2005). Father of Frank, Michael, Julie and Linda Henderson. He was the Owner- Operator of Hi-Class Express. Visit bizubparker.com for full obituary and to leave condolences on the Tribute Wall.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bizub-Parker Funeral Home
47 Main Street
Little Falls, NJ 07424
(973) 256-4700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
RIP Francis. I know that you were greatly loved and will be missed by many people.
Joseph Cannarella
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved