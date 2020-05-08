Francis X. Reardon, Sr.
Paterson - Francis X. Reardon, Sr., 86, formerly of Clifton, died Friday, May 8, 2020. Husband of the late Lucille (2005). Father of Frank, Michael, Julie and Linda Henderson. He was the Owner- Operator of Hi-Class Express. Visit bizubparker.com for full obituary and to leave condolences on the Tribute Wall.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 8 to May 10, 2020.