Paterson - Naranjo, Francisco J. "Pepe" age 69 of Paterson at rest in New York City on January 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Gladys (nee Tang) Naranjo of Paterson. Loving father of Kevin Naranjo of Paterson and Eric Naranjo of Paterson. Dear brother of Luisa, Isabel, Maria, Soledad, Victor, Manuel Abelardo and the late Luz, Raul and Manuel. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Born in Huaral, Peru, he came to the United States in 1980 and resided in Paterson. He was the Director of Environmental Services for West Caldwell Care Center, West Caldwell for thirty-two years before retiring in 2017. He was a parishioner of St. James R.C. Church, Totowa. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Monday at 11:00 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. James R.C. Church, Totowa at 11:30 AM. Cremation at Cedar Lawn Crematory, Paterson. Friends may visit Sunday 2-6 PM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.