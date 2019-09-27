|
|
Frank A. Francica
Little Ferry - Frank A. Francica of Little Ferry, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the age of 75 years. Born in the province of Reggio Calabria in Melicucca, Italy, he came to this country in 1960 settling in Hackensack and had lived in Little Ferry for 41 years. Prior to retiring, he owned G. & F. Foreign Auto Repair of Fair Lawn for 25 years. Frank enjoyed gardening, traveling back to Italy, and most importantly spending as much time as he could with his grandchildren and his family. Beloved husband of Grazia (nee Gioffre) for 47 years. Devoted father of Josephine Wowkun and her husband Gregory of Franklin Lakes, Rocco Francica and his wife Kristen of Sparta, Carmine Francica and his wife Erin of Upper Saddle River and Donna Ellis and her husband Brian of Salisbury, PA. Cherished grandfather of Julia, Sofia, Mia, Joseph, Frankie, Elia, Gianluica, Charlotte, Alessia, and Levi. Adored son of the late Rocco Francica and his wife Giuseppina (nee Carlopio). Dearest brother of Nancy Villari and her husband Dominick of Little Ferry, Anthony Francica and his wife Domenica of Vernon, Angelo Francica and his wife Maria of Paramus, and the late Giuseppe Francica and his wife Debra of Hackettstown.Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews.The funeral on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 9:15 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street. Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM at St. Margaret of Cortona R. C. Church, 31 Chamberlain Avenue, Little Ferry with entombment following at Garden of Memories in Washington Township. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4 - 8 PM. To send condolences, directions, or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com