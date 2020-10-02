1/
Frank A. Friezo
Frank A. Friezo

Montvale - Frank A. Friezo, 86, formerly of Cliffside Park, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Proud US Naval Veteran. Before retiring from the US Postal Service, he owned and operated The Golden Record Shop in Fort Lee, NJ. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Dolores Friezo (nee Ventura). He is predeceased by his sisters Dorothy Clark and Genevieve Galfo. He also leaves behind many caring nieces & nephews and great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ, on Sunday Oct. 4, 2020 from 3-7PM. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at Church of The Epiphany, Cliffside Park, NJ, on Monday at 12 PM. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Fairview, NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
McCorry Brothers
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Church of The Epiphany
Funeral services provided by
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-1220
