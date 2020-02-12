|
Frank A. George
Westwood - George, Frank A.,98, of Westwood, NJ, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was born in West New York, NJ to Frank and Marie George on January 20, 1922. He was a proud and lifelong NJ resident . He attended No. 6 School and Memorial High School in West New York, NJ. He was a proud veteran of WWII who served in the Air Force for 4 years. Frank received his undergraduate and graduate degrees in Education from Seton Hall University and taught at West Milford and Waldwick High Schools. He was a contributor to many charities such as veteran's affairs, medical research, and religious charities. In addition, Frank was a volunteer at Valley Hospital and Emerson Health and Rehabilitation Center. Frank was a devout Catholic who served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister at Assumption Church in Emerson, NJ. Mr. George was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who always thought of others before himself. His loss is a devastating tragedy to his family who loved him unconditionally. Frank was a kind and generous man who never met a stranger. Frank was predeceased by his wife of 61 years Camille. Frank was the loving father of Susan Dabney, Lynda Allshouse, and the late Richard George; and cherished grandfather of Jason, Samantha, and Amber. The family will receive their friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ, on Tuesday, February 18th from 2-6PM . The funeral mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Assumption, Emerson, NJ, on Wednesday, February 19th at 10:00AM. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Memorial gifts may be made in Frank's name to the 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Becker-funeralhome.com