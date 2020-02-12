Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
Emerson, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank George
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank A. George


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank A. George Obituary
Frank A. George

Westwood - George, Frank A.,98, of Westwood, NJ, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was born in West New York, NJ to Frank and Marie George on January 20, 1922. He was a proud and lifelong NJ resident . He attended No. 6 School and Memorial High School in West New York, NJ. He was a proud veteran of WWII who served in the Air Force for 4 years. Frank received his undergraduate and graduate degrees in Education from Seton Hall University and taught at West Milford and Waldwick High Schools. He was a contributor to many charities such as veteran's affairs, medical research, and religious charities. In addition, Frank was a volunteer at Valley Hospital and Emerson Health and Rehabilitation Center. Frank was a devout Catholic who served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister at Assumption Church in Emerson, NJ. Mr. George was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who always thought of others before himself. His loss is a devastating tragedy to his family who loved him unconditionally. Frank was a kind and generous man who never met a stranger. Frank was predeceased by his wife of 61 years Camille. Frank was the loving father of Susan Dabney, Lynda Allshouse, and the late Richard George; and cherished grandfather of Jason, Samantha, and Amber. The family will receive their friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ, on Tuesday, February 18th from 2-6PM . The funeral mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Assumption, Emerson, NJ, on Wednesday, February 19th at 10:00AM. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Memorial gifts may be made in Frank's name to the 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -