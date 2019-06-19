|
|
Frank A. Lovato
Wyckoff - Frank A. Lovato, 20, of Wyckoff, on June 17, 2019. Born in Teaneck, he was raised in Wyckoff. Frank was the manager of the family business LaSalle Landscaping and Construction in Hackensack. Beloved son of Frank Lovato and Christi Molta. Devoted brother of Nicholas Lovato. Loving grandson of Frank and Elaine Lovato. Dear nephew of Elisa and Paul Chadwick and Vanessa and Michael Young. Cherished boyfriend of Lizzy Thoma. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral on Friday 10:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi for an 11:00 AM Chapel Service. Visitation Thursday 4-8 PM. Private cremation to follow.