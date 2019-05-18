Services
Sauls Funeral Home
90 Simmonsville Road
Bluffton, SC 29910
(843)815-5535
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church
31 St. Gregory Drive
Bluffton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Pinto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank A. Pinto Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank A. Pinto Sr. Obituary
Frank A. Pinto Sr.

Bluffton, SC - Frank A. Pinto Sr., 78, of Bluffton, SC died Friday, May 17, 2019 at home. Frank was born in Hackensack, NJ on November 30, 1940 to Frank and Philomena Pinto. He was very proud of being a firefighter in Hackensack, NJ for 30 years. He is survived by his wife, Janice; son, Frank Jr. (Arial); grandchildren and great grandchildren. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 31 St. Gregory Drive, Bluffton, SC 29909. The family has requested to please not send flowers, but rather have remembrances sent to s or to St. Jude Children's Research. Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family. www.saulsfh.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now