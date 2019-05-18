|
Frank A. Pinto Sr.
Bluffton, SC - Frank A. Pinto Sr., 78, of Bluffton, SC died Friday, May 17, 2019 at home. Frank was born in Hackensack, NJ on November 30, 1940 to Frank and Philomena Pinto. He was very proud of being a firefighter in Hackensack, NJ for 30 years. He is survived by his wife, Janice; son, Frank Jr. (Arial); grandchildren and great grandchildren. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 31 St. Gregory Drive, Bluffton, SC 29909. The family has requested to please not send flowers, but rather have remembrances sent to s or to St. Jude Children's Research. Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family. www.saulsfh.com