Frank Anthony Demarco
Ramsey, NJ - Frank Anthony Demarco, 45, of Ramsey, NJ formerly of Ridgewood, on January 21, 2020. Frank graduated from Ridgewood High School, Class of 1992 where he was a member of the State Champion Football Team, and graduate Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, PA with a B.S. degree. He was also a graduate of the French Culinary Institute in NYC. Frank was Executive Chef, Food Quality and Production with Babeth's Feast Company in New York which was a retail and on-line preparer of healthy gourmet foods. Loving father of Alexa Grace, Christopher and Bella of Wyckoff. Beloved son of Frank and Pamela (Leavesley) Demarco of Milton, DE; loving brother of Thomas C., No. Plainfield, NJ and Amy L.(Ken) Devine of Ridgewood, NJ. Dear grandson of Frank and Carolyn Demarco. He is predeceased by his son Frank Andrew Demarco. Frank was a member of First Candle (S.I.D.S.).