Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
(201) 384-0013
Frank Beeckman "Doc" Hoefle

Frank Beeckman "Doc" Hoefle
Frank Beeckman "Doc" Hoefle

Frank Beeckman "Doc" Hoefle, of Haworth, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, April 19, 2020. A graduate of Harvard Medical School, he served on the USS Repose in Vietnam before going into private medical practice at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital. In addition to the pride he took in helping his patients, he was happy to serve as team ophthalmologist for the New York Mets throughout the 1970's and 1980's and always counted the days until spring training began. He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia, and is survived by his son Frank and daughter-in-law Lauren, his granddaughters Madeline and Samantha, and his beloved cat Cookie. Donations in his memory can be made to the Haworth Library. Frech-McKnight, Dumont; www.frechmcknight.com.
