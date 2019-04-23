|
|
Frank Benzoni
Ramsey - Frank Benzoni, 95, on April 21, 2019 of Ramsey, NJ. Beloved husband of the late Josephine "Jaye" Benzoni. Dear brother of Renee Dini. Loving brother-in-law of Vincent Kropiewnicki, Helen Dozack, John Kropiewnicki and the late Fr. Leon and Edward Kropiewnicki. Also, survived by many loving nieces, nephews and Godchildren. Frank was a very active member of the Ramsey Golf and Country Club for over 35 years. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 9 - 10 AM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 AM at St. Paul RC Church in Ramsey. Entombment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's name to the Ramsey Ambulance Corps, 41 S. Island Ave Ramsey, NJ 07446. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.