Frank Bertini, Jr.
Wanaque - BERTINI, Frank Jr., aged 65 of Wanaque, NJ, formerly of Palisades Park, NJ passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020.
Loving cousin of Sal Toleno, Lorraine Toleno, Felicia Greehey and Felicia Ann Thomas. Cherished Godfather of Karen Moloughney and Nick Toleno. He was predeceased by his parents; Frank and Lucy Bertini and predeceased by his sister Nancy Bertini.
Frank was a longtime member (since 1977) of the UA Local #24 Plumbers. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Visitation this Sunday, November 8th from 1-5PM at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ. A Catholic prayer service will be held on Monday at 10AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly, NJ.
For further information and to view Frank's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com