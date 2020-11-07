1/
Frank Bertini Jr.
Frank Bertini, Jr.

Wanaque - BERTINI, Frank Jr., aged 65 of Wanaque, NJ, formerly of Palisades Park, NJ passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020.

Loving cousin of Sal Toleno, Lorraine Toleno, Felicia Greehey and Felicia Ann Thomas. Cherished Godfather of Karen Moloughney and Nick Toleno. He was predeceased by his parents; Frank and Lucy Bertini and predeceased by his sister Nancy Bertini.

Frank was a longtime member (since 1977) of the UA Local #24 Plumbers. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Visitation this Sunday, November 8th from 1-5PM at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ. A Catholic prayer service will be held on Monday at 10AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly, NJ.

For further information and to view Frank's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com




Published in The Record/Herald News on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
201-836-0202
November 6, 2020
My prayers are with the family. I have been Frankie's stylist for 7 years. He was my 8am Saturday morning. My Saturday mornings will never be the same. I love you Frankie ❤
JAMIE LIGHTSEY
Friend
November 6, 2020
November 6, 2020
November 6, 2020
