Frank C. DeCesare, Jr.
Dumont - Frank C. DeCesare, Jr., 55, of Dumont, died peacefully at his home surrounded by loving family on January 8, 2019. Devoted son of Mary DeCesare (née Halverson). Loving father of Frank C. DeCesare III, Brianne (John) Gorman and Michael Orsato. Cherished grandfather of John Michael, Flynn, and Ryan. Dear brother of Diane Rose and Dawn (Steve) Perrone. Also survived by his former partner, Christine Boles and many loving nieces and nephews.
Frank was born in Englewood, NJ and worked in the food service industry for many years. He was a die-hard Mets fan, nature and animal lover, and enjoyed gardening.
Funeral Mass Saturday, January 11th, 11 AM, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly. Visiting Friday, January 10th, 3-5 & 7-9 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont; www.frechmcknight.com.