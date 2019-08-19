Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Mother Of The Church
Woodcliff Lake,, NJ
View Map
1928 - 2019
Woodcliff Lake - Frank Capodicasa, 90, of Woodcliff Lake, NJ, passed away on Saturday, August 17th, 2019. Frank is survived by his beloved wife Connie; his children Frank and his wife Fran, Steven and his wife Carolyn and Valerie Gandiaga and her husband Jorge; his grandchildren Matthew, Julia and Alexandra as well as his extended family and his beloved dog Danny Francis. Frank was born in Brooklyn, NY and moved with his family in 1968 to Woodcliff Lake, NJ. He proudly served as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War; receiving both the Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his valor in service, as well as being recently honored at Yankee Stadium for his Korean War service. After his service, he spent many years as a ceramic engineer at Arwood Corporation. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Tuesday, August 20th from 2-4 & 7-9PM. A Mass celebrating Frank's life and faith will take place at Our Lady Mother Of The Church in Woodcliff Lake, NJ on Wednesday, August 21st at 10AM with interment at Ascension Cemetery in Airmont, NY to follow. Memorial contributions can be made to your local EMT, PBA, VFW or American Legion branch in Frank's name. Becker-Funeralhome.com
