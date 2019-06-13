Services
Earl I Jones Funeral Home - Hackensack
305 First Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
201-487-8822
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
260 Central Avenue
Hackensack, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
260 Central Avenue
Hackensack, NJ
View Map
Hackensack - Frank Conyers Jr. of Hackensack on June 7, 2019. Beloved father of Anjanette Conyers and Frank A. Graham. Loving fiancée of Dorothy Nesmith. Also survived by six grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Predeceased by his wife Joanne Conyers and son Corey Conyers. Funeral Services Saturday June 15, 12 noon at Mt. Olive Baptist Church 260 Central Avenue, Hackensack. Visitation 10-12 noon Saturday at the church. Interment George Washington Memorial Park Paramus. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home, 305 First Street, Hackensack. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.
