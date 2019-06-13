|
Frank Conyers Jr.
Hackensack - Frank Conyers Jr. of Hackensack on June 7, 2019. Beloved father of Anjanette Conyers and Frank A. Graham. Loving fiancée of Dorothy Nesmith. Also survived by six grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Predeceased by his wife Joanne Conyers and son Corey Conyers. Funeral Services Saturday June 15, 12 noon at Mt. Olive Baptist Church 260 Central Avenue, Hackensack. Visitation 10-12 noon Saturday at the church. Interment George Washington Memorial Park Paramus. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home, 305 First Street, Hackensack. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.