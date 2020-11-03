1/
Frank Costa
Totowa - Costa, Frank age 98 of Totowa entered eternal rest in Totowa on November 2, 2020. Born in Terranova da Sibari, Prov. di Cosenza, Italy, he came to the United States in 1930, and resided in Paterson before marrying and moving to Totowa in 1955. A veteran of World War II, Frank served in the Army Signal Corps. He attained his Bachelor's degree in Psychology from New York University. Frank worked for the Social Security Administration 43 years before retiring in 1992 as a Manager at the East Orange office. Also a professional musician, Frank played jazz guitar and banjo in a variety of bands from his late teens until a few years before his death.

Frank was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, the late Laurette (nee Lemieux) Costa. Loving father of Suzanne Egan and her husband Patrick of Pompton Plains, Michael Costa of Totowa, Steven Costa of Wayne, Joseph Costa and his wife Judith of Wayne, and Brian Costa and his wife Susanne of Wood-Ridge. Also survived by 8 grandchildren: Tara Egan, Christopher Egan, Kelsey Russo & her husband Greg, Douglas Costa, Stephanie Costa, Maria Costa, Gabriella Costa and Vincent Costa; and one great-grandchild, Riley Russo. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass on Thursday at 9:30 AM at St. James R.C. Church, 400 Totowa Rd., Totowa, with burial to follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. Arrangements are by Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Frank's name to St. Joseph's Health Foundation @ https://stjosephshealth.org/foundations/item/1553-donations For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
