Frank Cusano
Harrington Park - Frank Cusano passed away on September 7, 2020. Any story about Frank absolutely must begin with his love and adoration for Lillian, the girl he first kissed at age 14 and continued to kiss, cherish and love with all his heart every single day since. Frank's brilliance and class were matched only by his patience, and yet all were overshadowed by his love for his family, friends, and football. When Frank was told 40 years ago to "Get his things in order" after being diagnosed with MS, he continued life armed with the intelligence, wit, and assurance he's known for, and privately, quietly, he fought like hell. He reacted with grace when it slowly took away his passions: traveling around the world, working at ITT, and playing basketball, tennis, and his cherished Steinway. Frank loved his weekly poker games with friends, attending every Giants game with his daughter Christina, and spending hours with his granddaughters who he swore were perfect: Aleia, Francesca, Lilly, and Giavonna. When his limited mobility left him only access to his few fingers, without complaint he used them to hold the pen with which he completed every NY Times crossword puzzle, and the phone to speak to Richard every night for hours ending every single conversation, "I love you son." At no point did it affect his ability to raise a bar incredibly high for husbands, a challenge his son-in-law Bernie and grandson-in-law Steve accepted with his blessings. He is predeceased by his parents Riccardo and Cristina and his sister Nancy and is survived by his sister Rose, nieces, nephews, and in-laws who adored him. Since Frank never went anywhere willingly if it interfered with NFL Sundays, his memorial will be held on Saturday, September 12 at 12 PM. Details can be found at Becker-funeralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
