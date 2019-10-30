Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Palifrone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank D. Palifrone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank D. Palifrone Obituary
Frank D. Palifrone

Park Ridge - Frank D. Palifrone, age 77, son of the late Paul and Theresa Polifrone, passed away unexpectedly on October 26, 2019, after an extended illness. Frank was born and raised in Hackensack, ultimately settling in Park Ridge. Frank is predeceased by his brothers, Paul and Richard Polifrone, and his daughter, Trina. He is survived by his beloved siblings, Dr. Domenic Polifrone, Teri LaVallo and her husband Robert, Anthony Polifrone and his wife Diane, and Joanne Polifrone; his loving sisters-in-law Carol and Dona Polifrone, as well as by many dear nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be privately held. Condolences visit www.aloiafuneral.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -