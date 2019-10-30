|
|
Frank D. Palifrone
Park Ridge - Frank D. Palifrone, age 77, son of the late Paul and Theresa Polifrone, passed away unexpectedly on October 26, 2019, after an extended illness. Frank was born and raised in Hackensack, ultimately settling in Park Ridge. Frank is predeceased by his brothers, Paul and Richard Polifrone, and his daughter, Trina. He is survived by his beloved siblings, Dr. Domenic Polifrone, Teri LaVallo and her husband Robert, Anthony Polifrone and his wife Diane, and Joanne Polifrone; his loving sisters-in-law Carol and Dona Polifrone, as well as by many dear nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be privately held. Condolences visit www.aloiafuneral.com.