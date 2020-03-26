Services
Frank De "Babe" Ceglie


1929 - 2020
Frank De "Babe" Ceglie Obituary
Frank "Babe" De Ceglie

Totowa - De Ceglie, Frank "Babe" age 90, at rest in Totowa on March 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (nee Miner) De Ceglie (2001). Loving father of Joyce De Ceglie of Lincoln Park, Annie De Ceglie and her fiance James Nash of Totowa and Frank De Ceglie and his wife Jennifer of Totowa. Dear son of the late Michael and the late Jennie (nee Tummino) Diceglie. Grandfather of Samantha, Frank, Jr., and Nicolas. Brother of Joanne Dagnino and her husband Dennis of Little Falls and the late Grace Jansen, and the late George and Michael Diceglie. Brother-in-law of Jennifer Diceglie. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Born in Totowa, he was a lifelong resident. He was a Police Captain for the Totowa Police Department, Totowa, from 1957 until 1983. He also was a manager at AAA North Jersey for many years before retiring in 2009. Mr. De Ceglie was a Korean War Navy veteran. He was one of the founding members who built the PAL building and was a PAL Hall of Famer. He was a member of the Totowa PBA Local 80 and a member of the Republican Party. He was a Commissioner of the Board of Adjustments and a Commissioner for the Local Assistance Board. He also was an Usher for the past 10 years at St. James Church for the 7:30 am mass. Cremation was private at the request of the family. There will be a memorial gathering to take place at a later date. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Totowa Police Department, PBA Local #80, PO Box 105, Totowa, NJ and/or Totowa Borough 1st Aid Squad, PO Box 619, Totowa, NJ would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
