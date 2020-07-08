Frank (Sonny) DeGondea



Saddle Brook - Frank (Sonny) DeGondea, 96, of Saddle Brook, NJ, passed away on July 4, 2020. He was a proud veteran who served in the United States Army during World War II. Prior to retiring, he ran his own business manufacturing and distributing aluminum home improvement products. He was a parishioner of Saint Philip the Apostle RC Church in Saddle Brook. Beloved husband of Lavonne (Ohlschlager). Loving father of Francine Sohlman (Lars (deceased)), Frank DeGondea, Jr. (Claudia Jimenez), Dana DeGondea and the late Gina DeGondea. Cherished grandfather to Ryan Sohlman (Kristen), Cory Sohlman, Erin Cosma (Lazaro), Joanna Flanagan (John), Kenneth Meerendonk (Crystal) and the late Eric and Keri Sohlman and Joseph and Frank DeGondea, III. Dear great-grandfather to Brandon and Katelynn Smith, Giovanni, Ariana and Santino Cosma, Kyra Sohlman, and Hudson and Willow Meerendonk. Dear brother of John and Angelo and 12 predeceased siblings. He is also survived by many loving in-laws, friends and four generations of nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at Kugler Community Home For Funerals, 311 Fifth Street, Saddle Brook, NJ on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 10AM to 12PM. Entombment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook, NJ.









