Frank DeMarco
Crosby, TX - Frank DeMarco, 87, of Crosby, Texas, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Powers) DeMarco. Loving father of Diane DeMarco & her husband Dave Manson, Frank DeMarco, and the late David DeMarco. Frank was an Army Veteran who served in the Korean War. He was also a proud Plant Supervisor for Continental Can Company.
Friends will be received Thursday, December 19, from 9:30 AM-12:30 PM at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass Thursday, 1:00 PM, St. Michael's R.C. Church, Lyndhurst. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com