|
|
Frank E. Linkletter
New Providence - Frank E. Linkletter, "Link" of New Providence, NJ passed away at CareOne in Morristown, NJ on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the age of 90.
The visitation will be held at Pau Ippolito Berkeley Memorial, 646 Springfield Ave., Berkeley Hts., NJ on Sunday, September 15th, from 4-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Monday, Sept. 16th, at 9:45 AM followed by the graveside service at George Washington Memorial Park, 234 Paramus Rd. Paramus, NJ at 11:30 AM. For directions or to send condolences please visit www.ippolitofuneralhomes.com.