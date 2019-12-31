|
Frank E. Mudry Jr.
Little Ferry - Frank E. Mudry Jr, 81, of Little Ferry, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019. He was survived by his wife of 60 years Martha, two children Dawna Coyle, and Frank Mudry, son-in-law Billy Coyle and four grandchildren Christine and Courtney Coyle and Thomas and Crystal Mudry. Frank was a retired Detective Sergeant of the Little Ferry Police Department and an active member of the Little Ferry community. Frank was a former member and President of the Lions Club and previously sponsored both a Football team and a Baseball team Mudrys Rebels. He particularly enjoyed dressing up as Santa and delivering presents to local towns children during the holidays. Frank will be truly missed by friends, family and his community. Visitation will be held at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home on Saturday, January 4th from 2-4pm. Service will be conducted at 3:30pm. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Little Ferry Boys Club or the Little Ferry Little League in his memory. Vorheesingwersen