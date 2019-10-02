|
|
Frank F. Giardino
Hackensack - Frank F. Giardino, a lifelong resident of Hackensack, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the age of 86 years. Prior to retiring in 1993, Frank was a police officer for the City of Hackensack for 31 years. He proudly served his country during the Korean War and was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corp. He was a member of P. B. A. Local # 9 of Hackensack and a lifetime member of the Hackensack YMCA. He loved playing sports especially baseball and football. Devoted father of Lori Prescott and her husband Curt of Oradell, Barbara Rodak and her husband Brian of Wayne, Suzanne Urbach and her husband Michael of Cherry Hill, and Patricia Bavlitschko and husband John of Lodi. Cherished grandfather of Ashli, Nicole, Brian, Allison, Michaela, John, Sydney, Matthew and Taylor. Adored great grandfather of Riley, Hunter and Ava. He is also survived by his former wife and companion Barbara Giardino. Dear brother of John Giardina, Paul Giardina, Norma Caravella, and Lori Kulawiak and uncle to many nieces and nephews. The funeral on Friday, October 4th, at 9:45 AM, from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity R. C. Church with burial following at St. Joseph's Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 - 8 PM. The family prefers that in lieu of flowers, that you honor his memory with a donation to the NJ American-Parkinson Disease Assoc., PO Box 2026, Edison, NJ 08818-2026. To send condolences, directions, or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com