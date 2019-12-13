|
Frank Finke
Frank A. Finke, 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019. He was born and raised in Secaucus, NJ. Frank was a World War II Veteran of the United States Army; 9th Infantry Division. After returning from the war, Frank met and married Caroline, the love of his life. They moved to Rutherford, NJ where they raised their 4 children. Frank and Caroline also resided in Green Pond, NJ, Cudjoe Key, FL, and most recently in Cape Coral, FL.
Frank was the beloved husband of the late Caroline S. Finke (2017) and devoted father of Frank W. Finke (Linda) of Wood Ridge, NJ; Henry C. Finke (Maureen) of Green Pond, NJ; Cheryl A. Finke (Denise) of Ft. Meyers, FL; and Carol L. Mainolfi (Matthew) of Lutherville, MD. He was a loving grandfather to 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Frank began his career in construction at an early age. In 1951, he founded Finke Bros, with his brother William. In 1973, the business changed to Finke Brothers Builders, which currently continues as a 3rd generation construction company.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Frank's life with his family at Kohler Funeral Home, 280 Hackensack St, Wood Ridge, NJ, Monday, December 16th. Visiting will be 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. Followed by graveside services at George Washington Cemetery, Paramus.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Frank's memory to Hope Hospice, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Meyers, FL, 33908, (donate.hopehcs.org) or a .