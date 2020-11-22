Frank G. Battaglia
East Rutherford - Frank G. Battaglia 86, of East Rutherford formerly of Fairview passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. Born in Fairview to the late Fairview Fire Chief Thomas and Edna Battaglia. He was an Army veteran. Before retiring, he was a lithographer for the Amalgamated Lithographers of America in New York City. Frank was a former Fairview councilman and served on the Board of Adjustment in Fairview. Beloved husband of Lucille Rose (nee Campana) Battaglia. Devoted father of Leonard Battaglia and his wife Kathleen, Scott Battaglia and his wife Ruth and Thomas Battaglia and his wife MaryAnn. Dear brother of Elaine Roberge and the late Lorraine Doczy and the late Sgt. Thomas Battaglia of the Fairview Police Department. Loving grandfather of Thomas and his wife Allyson, Bianca, Michael, Sierra, Jaclyn, Diana and Frank. Also survived by his many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church in Hasbrouck Heights and entombment following at Fairview Mausoleum on Tuesday, November 24th will be private. A Memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to boystown.org
would be appreciated. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights.