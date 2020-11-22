1/1
Frank G. Battaglia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank G. Battaglia

East Rutherford - Frank G. Battaglia 86, of East Rutherford formerly of Fairview passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. Born in Fairview to the late Fairview Fire Chief Thomas and Edna Battaglia. He was an Army veteran. Before retiring, he was a lithographer for the Amalgamated Lithographers of America in New York City. Frank was a former Fairview councilman and served on the Board of Adjustment in Fairview. Beloved husband of Lucille Rose (nee Campana) Battaglia. Devoted father of Leonard Battaglia and his wife Kathleen, Scott Battaglia and his wife Ruth and Thomas Battaglia and his wife MaryAnn. Dear brother of Elaine Roberge and the late Lorraine Doczy and the late Sgt. Thomas Battaglia of the Fairview Police Department. Loving grandfather of Thomas and his wife Allyson, Bianca, Michael, Sierra, Jaclyn, Diana and Frank. Also survived by his many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church in Hasbrouck Heights and entombment following at Fairview Mausoleum on Tuesday, November 24th will be private. A Memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to boystown.org would be appreciated. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Costa Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved