|
|
It is with the deepest sadness that the family of Frank G. Garnardello announces his passing after battling Pancreatic Cancer at home on Monday, April 20, 2020, at the age of 90.
Frank grew up in Clifton and Passaic, NJ and joined the Army during WWII where he served honorably as a Corporal in the Paratroopers, 408th Quartermaster, 11th Airborne Division, stationed in Japan. He served as a postal mail clerk for the USPS for over 45 years where he served the community of Lodi. Frank's passions in life included God, family and his vegetable garden (well known for the best kept garden and the tastiest vegetables). Family always came first and if anyone needed anything, he was the first to be there. Frank loved any excuse to get together with his family and eat hot dogs.
Frank will be lovingly remembered by his wife of over 66 years Norma, their children, Frankie, Gerry, Nancy, Jackie & Michelle, their grandchildren, Dana & Harold, Joseph & Kathleen, Beth & Stefan, their great grandson Christian, his sisters Marge & Midge and brother Robert. Frank is predeceased by his mother, Emma, his father, Francisco, his sisters Helen and Frances, and his brother Joseph.
Frank will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces and nephews and extended family and dear friends.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to Division of Disability Administration, 40 Woodbridge Avenue, Woodbridge Twp, NJ 07077 or the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossway Park, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797. Services and interment at Crest Haven Memorial Park, Clifton were private. A Memorial Mass will be offered at a later date. Arrangements by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com