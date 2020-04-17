Services
Dooley Colonial Home
556 Westfield Ave.
Westfield, NJ 07090
Clark - Frank Gadaleta passed away peacefully in his home on April 16, 2020. Born in Molfetta, Italy to Giuseppe and Cristina Gadaleta, he came to the United States when he was 14 years old. He had lived in Hoboken and Jersey City before settling in Ridgefield for 41 years. He most recently lived in Clark.

Frank worked with his sons in the Garment Industry manufacturing women's coats for many years before retiring.

Frank was an active parishioner of St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church in Ridgefield for many years, where he served as an Usher. He was also a member of the Inner Circle Association and the Savoia Soccer Club in Hoboken.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Ann Gadaleta (nee DeCeglia); his three children, Joseph Gadaleta and his wife Peggy, Peter Gadaleta and his wife Jacquie, and Cristina Stroever and her husband Keith; seven grandchildren, Stephanie (Brian) McLaughlin, Amanda Gadaleta, Megan (Noam) Leibowitz, Timothy Stroever, Ryan Stroever, Nicolette Gadaleta, and Natalie Gadaleta; and two great-grandchildren, Riley and Logan McLaughlin.

Due to the current COVID-19 virus restrictions, a Memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be held at a later date at St. Helen's Roman Catholic Church in Westfield. Information will be available through Dooley Colonial Home, Westfield, NJ (www.dooleycolonialhome.com).
