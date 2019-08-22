|
|
Fr. Frank Gaetano, S.A.C.
Fairview - Fr. Frank Gaetano, S.A.C. on August 20, 2019 of Fairview, N.J., age 97.
Father Frank was born on June 27, 1922 in Harlem, N.Y. and was a Pallottine Priest. Father Frank served at All Saints Parish in Brooklyn, N.Y. He also served at St. Phillip Neri's Church in Newark, N.J. Father Frank was assigned to the Pallottine Novitiate in N. Haven, L.I., N.Y. He then came to Our Lady of Grace Church in Fairview, N.J. where he was made Pastor. Father Frank continued to serve as Associate Pastor at Our Lady of Grace Church until his death.
He also served as Chaplain for the Police and Fire Department in Fairview, N.J. for many years.
Beloved son to the late Angelina (nee) Laraia and Joseph Gaetano. Dear brother to Joseph and Anthony. Loving uncle to Angela and her husband Michael, Rosalie and her husband Vincent and Joseph Gaetano, Jr. Adored great-uncle to many loving great-nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00am. Interment to follow at St. Raymond's Cemetery in Bronx, N.Y. The family will receive friends Friday 4-8pm at Our Lady of Grace Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Shrine 512 West Saratoga Street Baltimore, Maryland 21201. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com