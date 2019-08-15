|
|
Frank Gregory Lacki
Clifton - Frank Gregory Lacki, 92, of Clifton passed away on August 13, 2019. Born in Passaic, he lived in Wallington before settling in Clifton. A proud US Navy Veteran, Frank was devoted member of the Athernia Veterans Post, Clifton, VFW Post 2640, Wallington, and Knights of Columbus #3644, Wallington. Frank was the owner and operator of Lacki's Jeweler, Clifton.
Beloved husband of Alberta (Stagen). Devoted father of Gregory Lacki of Clifton, and David Lacki of Manahawkin. Dear brother-in-law of the late John Stagen. Loving uncle of Wayne Kozel, Robert Aber and John Stagen, Jr.
Funeral Monday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 AM at Sacred Heart RC Church, Clifton. Interment, Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. Visiting Sunday 4 - 6 PM at the funeral home.