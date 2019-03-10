|
Frank H. Bowling
Middletown, NY - Frank H. Bowling passed away peacefully , with Family comforting him early morning on Monday March 4, 2019, at Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown NY. Frank was born December 30th 1935 to Thomas and Ethel Bowling and was the brother to RuthAnne, and preceded by Robert Lee, Thomas Greene, Ed Arthur and Richard Clark. Frank was the Husband of Elaine M. Bowling, married for 62 blessed years and the outstanding Father to six children, Timothy Paul, Frank Jonathan, Judith Carol, Mark Daniel, and preceded in death far too early - David Frank, and Nancy Elaine Bowling. If you knew Frank you know how much he loved The Lord, adored his family, and cherished the Art of "Making Memories". He was blessed with two daughter in laws, Diane and Yvonne who both often cooked beautiful meals for Him. He loved His 9 Grandchildren, Ashley,Luke,Jessica, Carl,Jennifer,Amy,Kayla,Emily,Mark, and one beautiful Great Grandchild, Greyson.
Frank raised his family in Norwood NJ then relocated to Bloomingburg NY to enjoy retirement and nature right in his back yard. He would often say he felt like he was on vacation . He was a very strong man who lived by the rule, don't talk too much and keep them guessing. He loved going to church and praising the Lord, and sharing this valued way of life with his family and friends. Camping with family, enjoying the outdoors and raising goats and chickens were one of Franks passions.
There will be a memorial service at Franks Home Church , Bread of Life Church, Bullville NY, Date and time to be announced.