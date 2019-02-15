|
|
Frank H. Force
Ramsey - Frank H. Force, 86, on February 11, 2019 of Ramsey, NJ. Beloved husband of Diana Dloughy. Loving father of Thomas Force (Peggy) of TX and Carol Mataras (Peter) of FL. Cherished grandfather of Danny Force (Kim), Brian Force (Leidy), Kellie Force (Zach May), Matthew and Katina Mataras. Adored great-grandfather of Colton Daniel Force. Dear brother of Marjorie Roberts (Lloyd) of ME. Loving brother-in-law of Bob and Donna Dloughy and Harold and Donna Dloughy. Dear uncle of Heather and Jason Dloughy. Frank was raised in Brooklyn, NY and proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. After completing his military service he graduated from St. John's University. He worked for IBM for most of his career where he met his loving wife. Upon retirement he enjoyed working for the Center for Food Action in Mahwah and Ringwood. His family is thankful for the loving and dedicated caregivers from Home Helpers. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 3 - 7 PM with a service being conducted at 5 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory to Ramsey Ambulance Corps, Center for Food Action, or would be appreciated. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.