Ridgewood - Dr. Frank H. Healey (b. 10/5/24) passed from this world to be with the Lord on March 24, 2020. The son of Frank Healey, Sr. and Elizabeth MacGillivray, he was born in Worcester, MA and grew up during the Great Depression. An excellent student of the sciences, he attended Holy Cross and Clark University, earning a Ph.D. by the young age of 23. After serving his country as a radar specialist in the US Navy in the Pacific at the close of WWII, he became a Professor of Chemistry at Lehigh University in 1948. That year he married the love of his life, the beautiful Loretta Finnigan, beginning a marriage that lasted almost 72 years! Hired as a Research Scientist by Lever Brothers Company, he moved to Ridgewood in 1956. He quickly rose to become Director of Research in 1960 and Vice President of Research and Development in 1964. He retired in 1989 as President and Director of Lever Research and Development. He was instrumental in securing a multimillion dollar settlement for Lever Brothers in a patent infringement lawsuit against a major company in Canada. He was an avid golfer and bowler most of his life. After retiring he and Loretta traveled the world, even landing in Antarctica. All of his life he was known as a "straight arrow" and earned the admiration and respect of all who knew him. He will be sorely missed and forever remembered by his three children; Steven, Elaine, and Frank. He was very proud of his five grandsons; Keith Corwin, Ryan, Colin, Evan, and Seth Healey, and three great-grandchildren; Elijah, Enoch, and Ira. He will be interred at George Washington Memorial Park on Saturday, March 28th. FeeneyFuneralHome.com