Services
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Healey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Frank H. Healey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Frank H. Healey Obituary
Dr. Frank H. Healey

Ridgewood - Dr. Frank H. Healey (b. 10/5/24) passed from this world to be with the Lord on March 24, 2020. The son of Frank Healey, Sr. and Elizabeth MacGillivray, he was born in Worcester, MA and grew up during the Great Depression. An excellent student of the sciences, he attended Holy Cross and Clark University, earning a Ph.D. by the young age of 23. After serving his country as a radar specialist in the US Navy in the Pacific at the close of WWII, he became a Professor of Chemistry at Lehigh University in 1948. That year he married the love of his life, the beautiful Loretta Finnigan, beginning a marriage that lasted almost 72 years! Hired as a Research Scientist by Lever Brothers Company, he moved to Ridgewood in 1956. He quickly rose to become Director of Research in 1960 and Vice President of Research and Development in 1964. He retired in 1989 as President and Director of Lever Research and Development. He was instrumental in securing a multimillion dollar settlement for Lever Brothers in a patent infringement lawsuit against a major company in Canada. He was an avid golfer and bowler most of his life. After retiring he and Loretta traveled the world, even landing in Antarctica. All of his life he was known as a "straight arrow" and earned the admiration and respect of all who knew him. He will be sorely missed and forever remembered by his three children; Steven, Elaine, and Frank. He was very proud of his five grandsons; Keith Corwin, Ryan, Colin, Evan, and Seth Healey, and three great-grandchildren; Elijah, Enoch, and Ira. He will be interred at George Washington Memorial Park on Saturday, March 28th. FeeneyFuneralHome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -