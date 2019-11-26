Services
Cremation Society of New Jersey
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
800-833-2843
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Hillsdale United Methodist Church
349 Hillsdale Avenue
Hillsdale, NJ
View Map
Frank Henry Kartan

Frank Henry Kartan Obituary
Frank Henry Kartan

River Vale - Frank Henry Kartan, age 79, on November 25, 2019.

He leaves his wife Joan (Lowry), his daughter, Kimberly Cuffe (Michael) of Hillsdale and his son, Donald Kartan (Clarice) of NY, and his three grandchildren, Amanda, Sean & Kevin Cuffe. He is also survived by his sister Terry and brother Thomas. He was predeceased by his brothers, Richard and Robert, and his parents, Helen and Stanley.

Born in Jersey City, NJ, he went to St. Anthony's High School and earned both his BA in Math and Science and his MA in Guidance from Jersey City State and advanced certifications from Montclair State. Mr. Kartan served as a Math Teacher at North Arlington High School for 14 years and a Guidance Counselor for 26 years. He was a basketball player and coach.

The family will be holding a memorial service on Saturday, November 30, at 4:00 p.m. at the Hillsdale United Methodist Church, 349 Hillsdale Avenue, Hillsdale, NJ.

For the full obituary please visit https://www.cremation nj.com/obituaries/Frank-Kartan/#!/Obit uary
