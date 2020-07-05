Frank Herzig
Kinnelon - Frank Herzig, 89, of Kinnelon, passed away July 4, 2020. Born in Hungary, Mr. Herzig came to the United States in 1950 settling in Clifton before moving to Towaco and then Kinnelon. He had been a mason contractor for many years, retiring about 25 years ago.
He was predeceased by two sons, Robert Herzig in 1975 and Frank J. Herzig in 1982.
Mr. Herzig is survived by his beloved wife, Helen (nee Brenish) and his sister, Klara Huber.
Visitation will be held Wednesday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 am at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Ave., Clifton followed by an 11:00 am service. Interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
