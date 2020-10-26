Frank J. Alliotts
Palisades Park - Alliotts, Frank J. "Bubby" age 81, formerly of Palisades Park, passed peacefully on Sunday October 25, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Frank was predeceased by his beloved wife, Kathleen Alliotts. Also, dear brother to the late Charles and Dolores Alliotts. Frank was survived by his cherished Rose Pierro. Devoted father of Kevin Alliotts, Kathleen and Louie Cibischino, Kim and Justin DeCrescente, and Keith Alliotts. Cherished grandfather of Jay and Jill Costa, Katie Alliotts, Ryan Costa, Kevin Alliotts, Frankie Costa, Andrew Costa, Jordan DeCrescente, Sofia DeCrescente, Augusta Alliotts, Francesca Alliotts, Nico Alliotts, Loving great grandfather of Layla Costa.
Frank's legacy began in his beloved hometown of Palisades Park and will continue to grow. He was honored with a street named "Alliotts Place," where his plumbing and construction businesses still reside. Palisades Park will always be his forever home.
Due to current health restrictions attendance at the funeral will be limited to family.
If lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
