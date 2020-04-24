|
Frank J. Aracoli
Mahwah - Frank J. Arcaroli, 77, of Mahwah, formerly of Rochelle Park, passed away on April 23, 2020. He was a graduate of Don Bosco High School and received his Bachelor's in Accounting from Seton Hall University. Frank was a Little League baseball coach in Mahwah was formerly a parishioner of Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Rochelle Park. Before retiring he was the vice-president of USA Security in Hackensack. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Febronia Arcaroli. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Thorne). Devoted father of Frank J. Arcaroli, Jr. and wife Marisa of Maywood, Joseph Arcaroli and wife Veronica of Midland Park. Loving grandfather of Nicolas, Joseph, and Antonio. Dear brother of Arlene Lance and husband Bob. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many close friends. Due to the current restrictions the funeral services will be private. A memorial service may be held at a later date.