1/1
Frank J. Casamassina
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank J. Casamassina

Woodland Park - Frank J. Casamassina, 89, of Woodland Park, passed away at home on August 4, 2020. Frank was born in New York City on January 20, 1931 to the late Frank and Astrid (Carson) Casamassina. Before retiring, he worked for 49 years in various positions at A&P Corporation and as a proud member of the Local 464A Meat Cutters Union. Frank is survived by his beloved Anita Pordon. He was the cherished father of Mark Casamassina and his wife May and Kimberlee Casamassina. He was the adored grandfather of Kathryn, Stephanie, Dominick and Gianna Casamassina and Michael and Nico Andresakes. He was the dear brother of Thomas Casamassina and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Frank is also survived by Anita's loving children, John Pordon and JoAnn Domaleski and her husband James and their children James, Alex and Tyler Domaleski. Visitation will be Friday, August 7th from 9-11am at Santangelo Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 11:00am at Santangelo Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Paterson, NJ. Due to the COVID-19 state mandated limits, a maximum of 50 individuals are permitted in the funeral home at one time. A face covering must be worn by everyone in attendance. Thank you for your compliance and understanding.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Santangelo Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Santangelo Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
(973) 345-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Santangelo Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved