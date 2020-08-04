Frank J. Casamassina



Woodland Park - Frank J. Casamassina, 89, of Woodland Park, passed away at home on August 4, 2020. Frank was born in New York City on January 20, 1931 to the late Frank and Astrid (Carson) Casamassina. Before retiring, he worked for 49 years in various positions at A&P Corporation and as a proud member of the Local 464A Meat Cutters Union. Frank is survived by his beloved Anita Pordon. He was the cherished father of Mark Casamassina and his wife May and Kimberlee Casamassina. He was the adored grandfather of Kathryn, Stephanie, Dominick and Gianna Casamassina and Michael and Nico Andresakes. He was the dear brother of Thomas Casamassina and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Frank is also survived by Anita's loving children, John Pordon and JoAnn Domaleski and her husband James and their children James, Alex and Tyler Domaleski. Visitation will be Friday, August 7th from 9-11am at Santangelo Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 11:00am at Santangelo Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Paterson, NJ. Due to the COVID-19 state mandated limits, a maximum of 50 individuals are permitted in the funeral home at one time. A face covering must be worn by everyone in attendance. Thank you for your compliance and understanding.









