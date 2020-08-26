Frank J. DeRiso
Dumont - DeRiso, Frank J. ("Mr. De"), age 92, a Dumont, NJ resident since 1950, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was born in Union City, NJ to immigrant parents: Anthony & Grace DeRiso. His childhood was spent in the Grantwood section of Cliffside Park, NJ and Bergenfield, NJ. He attended Saint John's Grammar School and Bergenfield High School where he played football for the "Mitey Mites."
He faithfully served our country, in the U.S. Army while in Korea, and served there from 1951-1952. After being honorably discharged, he entered the construction business and became a home builder in Bergen County … retiring in 1992.
He enjoyed his trips to Atlantic City with the St. John's Golden Age group. He also looked forward to his yearly trips to Las Vegas with "The Bergenfield Bunch" … four couples with the four men being B.H.S graduates.
He was predeceased by his brother Carl and his nephew Carl Jr. He is survived by relatives in Seattle, WA, Tempe, AZ and great friends in Dumont.
Friends and family are invited for visitation this Saturday, August 29th, from 8:30 to 10:30 am at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, NJ. A funeral service will begin immediately following the visitation at 10:30 am. Interment to follow at Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee, NJ. For further information and to view Frank's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com