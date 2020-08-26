1/
Frank J. DeRiso
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank J. DeRiso

Dumont - DeRiso, Frank J. ("Mr. De"), age 92, a Dumont, NJ resident since 1950, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was born in Union City, NJ to immigrant parents: Anthony & Grace DeRiso. His childhood was spent in the Grantwood section of Cliffside Park, NJ and Bergenfield, NJ. He attended Saint John's Grammar School and Bergenfield High School where he played football for the "Mitey Mites."

He faithfully served our country, in the U.S. Army while in Korea, and served there from 1951-1952. After being honorably discharged, he entered the construction business and became a home builder in Bergen County … retiring in 1992.

He enjoyed his trips to Atlantic City with the St. John's Golden Age group. He also looked forward to his yearly trips to Las Vegas with "The Bergenfield Bunch" … four couples with the four men being B.H.S graduates.

He was predeceased by his brother Carl and his nephew Carl Jr. He is survived by relatives in Seattle, WA, Tempe, AZ and great friends in Dumont.

Friends and family are invited for visitation this Saturday, August 29th, from 8:30 to 10:30 am at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, NJ. A funeral service will begin immediately following the visitation at 10:30 am. Interment to follow at Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee, NJ. For further information and to view Frank's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
201-261-1088
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Volk Leber Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 25, 2020
Getting to know Frank over the last 18 years as his neighbor was memorable. He had a good sense of humor, was jovial with his usual carefree demeanor.He was an avid gardener with a green thumb and always shared the veggies he grew. He will be truly missed and thank you Frank for your service to our nation and all you did for our family. May his soul find eternal peace
Mr & Mrs Owen Athayde
Neighbor
August 24, 2020
Frank was a good man and a wonderful friend, he was a fantastic gardner anyone
who tasted his veggies knew that. We are so glad we knew him and may his soul Rest in Peace
Mr and Mars. Ronald Jordens
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved