Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
201-438-7272
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:30 PM
Frank J. Jiosi Sr. Obituary
Frank J. Jiosi, Sr.

Lyndhurst - Jiosi, Sr., Frank J., 77, of Lyndhurst, died on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Mr. Jiosi was born in Newark and a life long resident of Lyndhurst. Frank was aa Veteran serving in the U.S. Marines for 6 years, then the Reserves for 20 years. He enlisted to serve in Desert Storm in 1989 to 1993. He worked for Barr Labs in Pamona, NY for 20 years. He was a member of the American Legion Barringer-Walker-Lopinto Post #139 of Lyndhurst. Frank is survived by his loving sons, Frank J. Jiosi, Jr. and his wife, Michelle and Vincent Jiosi, by his brothers, Peter, Robert and Gerald Jiosi and by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation held at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 4 - 8 PM. A Funeral Service held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 6:30PM. Interment, Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown to be scheduled at a future date. Please visit us at www.nazarefuneralhome.com
