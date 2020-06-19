Frank J. Merlino
1929 - 2020
Frank J. Merlino

Saddle River - It is with great sadness that the family of Frank J. Merlino announces that he left this world and entered eternal life on June 17, 2020, less than one month before his 91st Birthday. Frank lived a full, remarkable life and passed away peacefully at home in Saddle River, New Jersey with those he loved by his side after a short illness. Frank was born on July 15, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY to Joseph and Domenica Merlino and was the youngest of three children. He married his beloved wife Maria in 1957 in Brooklyn, NY. The couple was happily married for 63 wonderful years. Frank and Maria had one daughter, Laura (Merlino) Vitiello who he loves eternally. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Frank, who always valued education, earned his Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute in 1951 and his MBA from New York University in 1959. He moved his family to New Jersey in 1968. After working for General Electric, Frank went out on his own to start an electrical contracting business, Merlin Electric. As an electrical contractor, Frank lovingly built both his family home in Saddle River and his daughter and son in law's home in Oradell, NJ. Frank will be greatly missed by his dear wife Maria, his "gem" daughter Laura, his devoted son in law Pasquino, and his three cherished grandsons Anthony, Christopher and Michael. Frank has been reunited in eternal life with his brother Anthony Merlino and his sister Anna Trifiletti, both of whom predeceased him. Frank's family will receive relatives and friends at Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com) in Wyckoff, NJ on Monday June 22, from 2-4pm and again from 7-9pm. A Funeral Mass celebrating Frank's life will be held on Tuesday June 23 at 10am at Saint Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church in Saddle River, NJ, with an interment to follow at Ascension Cemetery in Airmont, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Frank's memory would be welcomed.




Published in Town Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 25, 2020.
