Frank J. Romano
Woodstock - Frank was born on May 14, 1936, and passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at his home in Woodstock, Vermont.
Frank is survived by his beloved wife Elizabeth, four children and four step-children: Victoria Polzello, Frank Romano Jr, Kimberly A. Wilkes, Celeste Chin, Kim Read, Linda Bove, Kenneth Puglisi, Frances Noval and their spouses, brother Tony Romano, 17 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Joyce (Merrill), father Francisco, mother Lena (Garofano) and brother Robert.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am, Saturday, November 16, at Our Lady of The Snows Church, 7 South Street, Woodstock, VT. Please visit Cabot Funeral Home at www.cabotfh.com