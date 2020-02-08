|
|
Frank J. Sileo
Montvale - SILEO, Frank J., 82, of Montvale, NJ, formerly of Palisades Park, NJ, passed away on Saturday, February 8th, 2020. Frank is survived by his beloved wife Betsy (nee Mulé); his children Theresa Cudequest and her husband Robert, Frank J. and Salvatore G. and his wife Pamela; his grandchildren Brandon, Taylor, Amanda, Anya, Salvatore, Amelia and Anthony as well as his brother Robert and his wife Filomena. After Frank served in the Army, he spent many years working as a pressman in the printing industry, most recently working for Union Hill in Ridgefield, NJ. He was also a proud 4th degree Knight in the Knights Of Columbus. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Monday, February 10th from 6-9PM and Tuesday, February 11th from 2-4 and 7-9PM. A Mass celebrating Frank's life and faith will be held at R.C. Church Of The Presentation in Upper Saddle River, NJ on Wednesday, February 12th at 10AM with entombment at Garden Of Memories in Township Of Washington, NJ to follow. Memorial contributions can be made in Frank's name to the Gallen Adult Day Center, 10 Link Dr., Rockleigh, NJ 07647 or Jewishhomefamily.org. Becker-Funeralhome.com