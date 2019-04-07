|
|
Frank J. Sparacia
Wayne - Frank J. Sparacia, age 82, of Wayne, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, Frank was a resident of Wayne since 1969. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was Vice President and Manager of Information Systems for Simon and Schuster prior to retirement.
Frank was the beloved husband of Joelle (nee Arciero), blessed in marriage for 59 years. He was the loving father of Patricia and husband Todd Missey of Cary, NC, and James and wife Marialynn Sparacia of Elmwood Park; cherished grandfather of Andrew, Dominick, Ryan, Giana, and Gabrielle; and dear brother of Richard and wife Teri Sparacia of Atlantic Highlands. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home, 567 Ratzer Road, Wayne.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the funeral home, then to Our Lady of the Valley Church, 630 Valley Road, Wayne where at 10:00 AM a Funeral Mass will be offered.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy in Frank's name are asked to consider , Memorial Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or online at stjude.org
For a photo and more information, visit www.vandermay.com